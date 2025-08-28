SPAR Group CEO Mike Matacunas To Retire

(RTTNews) - SPAR Group (SGRP) Thursday announced that Mike Matacunas, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will retire from the company in October 2025, after nearly five years of exceptional leadership in the role.

William Linnane, SPAR Group's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, has been appointed President, effective immediately. In addition, Kori Belzer, Global Chief Operating Officer, is retiring and Ron Lutz, Global Chief Commercial Officer, will transition to an executive advisor to the company as of August 29, 2025.

"I am honored to step into the role of President at SPAR, continuing to drive key initiatives to help boost profitability and delight our clients," said Linnane. "Through a collaboration with the SPAR Group leadership team, employees and Board, we will keep growing the company and delivering outstanding results for our clients."

Matacunas joined SPAR Group in 2021 and led a multi-year transformation of the business. Under his leadership, SPAR Group strengthened its market position by exiting international joint ventures, doubling the U.S. and Canadian businesses, increasing profitability, accelerating digital innovation and expanding into new segments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.