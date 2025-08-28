Markets
SGRP

SPAR Group CEO Mike Matacunas To Retire

August 28, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SPAR Group (SGRP) Thursday announced that Mike Matacunas, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will retire from the company in October 2025, after nearly five years of exceptional leadership in the role.

William Linnane, SPAR Group's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, has been appointed President, effective immediately. In addition, Kori Belzer, Global Chief Operating Officer, is retiring and Ron Lutz, Global Chief Commercial Officer, will transition to an executive advisor to the company as of August 29, 2025.

"I am honored to step into the role of President at SPAR, continuing to drive key initiatives to help boost profitability and delight our clients," said Linnane. "Through a collaboration with the SPAR Group leadership team, employees and Board, we will keep growing the company and delivering outstanding results for our clients."

Matacunas joined SPAR Group in 2021 and led a multi-year transformation of the business. Under his leadership, SPAR Group strengthened its market position by exiting international joint ventures, doubling the U.S. and Canadian businesses, increasing profitability, accelerating digital innovation and expanding into new segments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SGRP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.