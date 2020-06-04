SpaceX Launch, Virgin Galactic, UFO ETF & More

(1:40) - Space X Successful Launch: Reusable Rockets

(10:10) - What Does The Successful Launch Mean For A Commercial Space Program?

(15:40) - Virgin Galactics Growth Potential

(23:20) - The Space Economy Expansive Growth Opportunity

(29:30) - Procure Space ETF: UFO

(41:00) - The Future of Movies Filmed In Space: Tom Cruise and Nasa

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Andrew Chanin, CEO of ProcureAM, and Micah Walter-Range, founder of Space Investment Services, about investing in the final frontier.

On May 30, Elon Musk’s SpaceX became the first private company to launch humans into space. It was also the first launch of NASA astronauts from the US soil in almost a decade.

What does the success of this mission mean for the future of NASA’s commercial crew program partnership with SpaceX and Boeing BA, and space tourism? Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic SPCE and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin are planning to send paying tourists to the edge of space in the coming months.

Virgin Galactic, which became the first space tourism company to go public, had seen its stock soar earlier this year. It has been very volatile since then. Branson’s Virgin Group had to give up its majority stake in the company to fund other Virgin businesses hit by the pandemic. What lies ahead for the Virgin Galactic stock?

The global space industry could generate revenue of $1.1 trillion or more in 2040, up from approximately $350 billion in 2018, according to Morgan Stanley. Bank of America estimates the space economy to grow to $3 trillion by that time.

The Procure Space ETF UFO, the world’s first pure-play space ETF, tracks an index developed by Micah. Maxar Technologies MAXR, DISH Network DISH and Garmin GRMN are among its top holdings.

