SpaceX IPO Nears and Retail Makes a Comeback

In this episode of Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing, Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Jon Quast discuss:

SpaceX S-1.

Nvidia earnings.

Target’s and Walmart’s results.

Software’s comeback.

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A full transcript is below.

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This podcast was recorded on May 22, 2026.

Travis Hoium: The SpaceX IPO is almost here. Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing starts now. Welcome to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing. I'm Travis Hoium, joined today by Lou Whiteman and Jon Quast. Guys, the big news of the week is that SpaceX's S1 is out, if you're not familiar with an S1. This is the document that gives all the financial information, the total addressable market. Maybe something we'll talk about with SpaceX. Basically, all the financials, all the things that we've been speculating on for years, are now public, and this is the last big thing before the company actually goes public. Jon, I want to start with you, and I'm just going to start this wide open. This is a multi-hundred-page document. What's stuck out to you?

Jon Quast: Well, the big thing that stuck out to me, ignoring everything else, is that I think that we thought that this was going to be a rocket company that had a little bit of AI on the side. But really, the S1 is pointing to this: this is an AI-first company that dabbles in rockets. I don't want to be too bombastic in stating it that way, but look, it has a total addressable market that it's putting out there of 28.5 trillion. We can talk about that all day long. But 80% of that TAM is for enterprise AI. That is extraordinary, but it's putting its money where its mouth is here, 76% of first-quarter capital expenditures going to AI. In other words, what it is spending in AI is more expensive than putting rockets into space. This is a very big surprise to me.

Travis Hoium: Lou, I want to put these numbers out there because they are fascinating. This is their total addressable market that they have published in the S1: space, $370 billion; connectivity, so that's Starlink and Starlink Broadband and Mobile, $1.6 trillion; and AI, $26.5 trillion. This is from the company that is now renting its GPUs because its utilization for its own Grok products was so poor that that's what they need to do. Jon's right. Their spending in the past three months alone was $7.7 billion for AI capex, just fascinating how different this company is, even then the name SpaceX.

Lou Whiteman: I'm reminded of what Willie Sutton said about why he robbed banks in a way, because when you're doing an IPO, you have to sell your company. Now, it really shouldn't be, well, actually, it really should be a reflection of what you want to do, what you want to accomplish. But in practicality, it tends to be, This is why you should buy it right now. AI is where the money is, as Willie Sutton said. We'll see where they go. You're right, though. The thing that strikes me is that Grok is, shall we say, a very incomplete product. The thing that really stuck out to me staying on the AI is that even without the R&D expense, and, of course, R&D expense is a huge expense for these hyperscalers, but even without R&D. Grok didn't make enough revenue in the first quarter to cover just general expenses and the cost of doing business. Backing it out. It is less than $1 billion quarter of revenue in a time when Anthropic, and Google, and others are catching on. Here's the thing, and we can talk about lots of different parts of this. I think Starlink is fascinating. But just like back in 2010 with the Tesla IPO, I don't think that anyone is going to be interested in this for what it is today. I don't think that this S1 should be taken. Take it seriously, not literally, I guess. Tatius expression used about politics.

Travis Hoium: Let's stick on that Starlink piece because, Jon, I thought these numbers were fascinating. This is from the connectivity section. The number of Starlink subscribers more than doubled in the past year to 10.3 million. That's a very significant number. ARPU, or average revenue per user, did drop to $66 per month. I have seen that they at least some people were reporting they were raising prices even just in the past month. But this is the segment that is also profitable, segment income from operations, $1.2 billion in the last three months and $4.4 billion in the past year. That actually seems like a pretty good business, Jon.

Jon Quast: I really wish that it was being spun out into its own publicly traded company because it would be something I'd be very interested in owning. You look at the growth rate. You look at the subscriber rate and then the drop in average revenue per user, yeah. But that combination still leaves it with greater than 30% revenue growth year over year. That's a really good growth rate. The operating margin on this is pretty good as well. There are some economies here with vertical integration, but an operating margin that is quite attractive. This would be an attractive business on a standalone basis. Now, you lump it in in the bigger company. I think that there's some question marks there. If it was a standalone business. It would probably be going public at an exorbitant valuation as well, but Starlink is the star of the show.

Lou Whiteman: Yeah, I agree 100%. It's starting to show. I actually think it works better inside a big company because I think some of what they're getting at costs you wouldn't want to pay the market rate for.

Travis Hoium: You're saying for the launches.

Lou Whiteman: For the launch and maintenance. Look, the total adjustable market is just, all the numbers are fun. The total one is basically U.S. GDP, but I think it's 1.6 trillion in Starlink, is what they said. This is current day, not future, but global telecom connectivity revenue. In 2025. That's mobile. That's fixed broadband. That's fixed voice. That is what everybody spent on all of those things last year was 1.3 trillion.

Travis Hoium: They're going to capture all of that and then some? By the way, those businesses are not really great businesses and have not been good businesses to investors anyway.

Lou Whiteman: They're fine. They're cash flow businesses when they work. The unit economics, I think, need to be watched, because, like you said, revenue per user was down. That's dub because they lowered prices, and they are in the early days, so they do want to capture market share, so it's not a problem. But look, relative to signing long-term leases for cell towers, this is a very capex-heavy form of communication. These satellites, some of them, are going to have lives of a few years. You need.

Travis Hoium: And why is that?

Lou Whiteman: Space is hard. Space is brutal, to some extent. I'm oversimplifying, but you need so many of these. You are doing low Earth orbit, kind of cheap disposable satellites. That's the business model here. You're not building a satellite capable of looping around Pluto or something. There is going to be a constant, constant cost. If you bring the unit economics down, that makes it a really difficult thing, especially, look, Amazon is doing this, ASTS is doing this. There are legacy providers who do this, and all, by the way, by the nature of physics, it is always going to be second best if you do have a cell tower, so it is going to be for most things, for most large markets, a complementary, not a replacement product. I love Starlink, and I love the potential here, but I'll be honest, if it was a standalone, I don't think I'd buy it because even that, I think there are question marks here, period.

Travis Hoium: Jon, I want to touch on the AI piece because that is, according to SpaceX, the biggest total addressable market for them, and this is something that is going to capture investors' attention as SpaceX goes public. But there's a lot of questions about what the business model is even going to be here. We've seen over the past few weeks that Colossus 1, which was the big data center that they built in Memphis that Jensen Wong just was, my gosh, only Elon Musk can build a data center this fast. Then it turns out it's very, very low utilization because people just aren't using Grok, so they decide to lease out this data center to Anthropic. Now, that turns into positive revenue, potentially positive free cash flow; the reports are it's about $1.2 billion worth of revenue per month. That's going to be starting to come in this month, and I think it ramps up next month. But is that the business? Is this just another Neo Cloud, or are you buying Grok? I'm a little bit confused about what the AI business is actually going to be.

Jon Quast: I mean, well, you look at it. Your project for this Anthropic deal is just brand new here. You project for $15 billion in annual revenue from that. You look at what the AI component of SpaceX generated last year in 2025. We're basically at an $18 billion AI business here at a run rate of 18 billion. You look at what SpaceX, the space part of it, did last year; it did just less than 16 billion in annual revenue. Right now, if you look at a run rate perspective, about 55% AI, 45% space, that's really interesting, especially when you're looking at where is management's vision focused. Where is it spending its money? What are investors signing up for when they buy this IPO? I think again, to go back, I think that they want space, but we need to recognize that it is getting AI. Lou, Grok aside, I think it is a good idea if you have unused capacity and you have somebody willing to pay you 1.25 billion a month, sell it.

Lou Whiteman: Travis, you're confused because, seemingly, they're confused. If you read the document. They say almost $23 trillion of that opportunity is enterprise applications. To me, that seems like layering on the hyperscalar models at actually helping companies do things with it, which is probably the best business to be in, but it is separate from the hyperscalar business. At the same time, in another part, they say their biggest single AI opportunity is data centers and space, which wouldn't be included in the enterprise market. I think it is a we'll see here. I'll take the under on data centers in space. Bottom line here, though, here's the thing. I'm talking it down left and right. I'll bet $1 that the IPO is a big success. It is; let's just see how this turns out. We're all fascinated by this. We're all looking for clues in the prospectus. There's a lot of interesting things there, but this is going to be a long-term story, and a lot of people are excited about it.

Travis Hoium: We definitely got a lot more information about what SpaceX is doing. I don't know that we got all of our questions answered about where SpaceX is going, so more to be determined, but they are likely to go public next month. We will definitely be following that here on the show. When we come back, we're going to talk about Nvidia and retail earnings. You're listening to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing.

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Travis Hoium: Welcome back to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing. Earning season is essentially over, but Nvidia is always a little bit late to the party. They reported earnings this week. Lou, really good results. It's hard to see a company that's growing this quickly not impress the market, but the stock was down 2% after they reported earnings. What did you think?

Lou Whiteman: The market yawned. I think, and I've thought this for a while, because this isn't what we saw this last quarter, two, to some extent, that the market is both impressed by this and also maybe doesn't think it can go on forever. It's like, you're like, great. We're here, but how much can you really grow? Look, though, they say they're growing, which leads me to Theory B, which I'm going to steal this from our colleague Tim Bayers, who I think was spot-on here. The market is no longer capable of being impressed by AI numbers. We are numb to these numbers. Arguably, that's OK for Nvidia, because there is a real there there; long-term, they can continue to deliver. But as an investor, if you accept this sort of market that nothing impresses, that ensawan could get up there and just scream, Are you entertained? It's just like a yawning, bored crowd. What does that mean for investors in, say, more fragile AI stocks that are also overvalued? Can they sustain that? I think my takeaway is Nvidia is fine, but be careful out there if you're an investor in Thailand.

Jon Quast: Look, this is the largest publicly traded company in the world, went from 73% year-over-year growth last quarter, as incredible as that is, 73%, to 85% growth this quarter, and projecting forward, expecting 97% growth in the upcoming quarter. We are talking about the largest company accelerating the revenue growth rate. I think that Nvidia needs to come back out on stage and take another bow because I don't know if we've ever seen numbers like this. Just for perspective, it increased its quarterly revenue by 38 billion year-over-year. That's just the increase, not what it generated. You take a company like John Deere, been around for 200 years almost at this point. That's about how much it makes in a year. That's how much Nvidia increased its revenue from last year. Just incredible numbers.

Travis Hoium: The numbers are wild, and they also announced an $80 billion buyback program, which, crazy enough, would be about 2% of shares outstanding. The numbers are getting dividend.

Lou Whiteman: [OVERLAPPING] What was it?

Travis Hoium: Twenty-five times increase.

Lou Whiteman: Twenty-five increase, to $0.25.

Travis Hoium: I do want to touch on retail because this was interesting. The other thing is, we're starting to get retail numbers. They're about a month lag from most typical earnings reports. We heard from Target and Walmart this week, canaries in the coal mine, if you will. The numbers I thought were shockingly good, Jon. Target said that revenue was up 6.7%. 4.7% increase in same-store sales targeted specifically has really struggled with that recently. It seems like things are turning around. Management is a little bit cautious that this is sustainable. I guess that's understandable. They're new in their roles, so they don't want to set that bar too high. But then Walmart also said that their same-store sales were up 4.1%. Is the consumer actually a lot better off than we thought?

Jon Quast: Well, more important than the number itself, I always like to look at the traffic. This is heat in the door. For Target, it was over a 4% jump in store traffic. That is real growth there. It's not just an increase in prices. Similarly, Walmart saw that 3% jump in traffic as well. These are retail giants that are getting increased activity. That's a good thing. That is actually a really good economic indicator. That may be surprising given the economic environment that we're in.

Travis Hoium: Lou, the other thing to point out is that this quarter, part of this quarter did happen after the Strait of Hormuz, when the Iran conflict began. The impact of oil prices doesn't seem like it has dampened consumer enthusiasm, at least yet, but there's some things like inflation, higher gas prices coming down the pipeline, but we're not seeing bad numbers despite the fact that consumer confidence is not great right now.

Lou Whiteman: Right. Look, you're right that the conflict had started, but gas prices, in particular, are a slow drip. I don't think we should read too much into the impact of that based on numbers from March. The whole thing, look, I don't know how much you read into it, because for both Walmart and Target, it feels like regression to the mean in opposite directions. For Target, this is a good first step, but as they say, a journey of 1 million miles begins with one step. They have a long journey ahead of them just to get back to break even. Good. They've started that journey. They've done good things in this quarter. You'd still rather have been a Walmart holder over the last five years, and we'll see on that with Walmart. The most fascinating thing is we have given them so much credit, and deservedly so, for stealing Target's lunch and moving upstream into the higher net worth consumer. It feels like that's biting them a little bit because there's actually signs that instead of Walmart being the beneficiary of trading down, that maybe they're feeling a little bit, either in product mix or just people going elsewhere. I think Walmart survives that.

Travis Hoium: Meaning they've moved too high up on that consumer scale?

Lou Whiteman: Higher.

Travis Hoium: Higher.

Lou Whiteman: Now, things like times when they used to be the clear beneficiary, it's just a little more wishy-washy. That's who they are. That's fine. I think it's still in net positive, but it's funny; it's a reminder that we can't let our conventional wisdom on these companies really rule us.

Jon Quast: Well, I think that it's so tempting to say, Look, the consumer is stressed, and so it is trading down to a lower-priced retailer. But that explanation doesn't totally cut the mustard because you look at the restaurant results here recently, Cava. Look, I'm not saying it's the most expensive place, but I don't think that we go there when we're trying to save money. We saw a 7% increase in guest traffic there, 10% same-store sales growth recently. That's incredible. Meanwhile, Wendy's same-store sales in the USA are down nearly 8%, so not everything makes sense.

Travis Hoium: Trying to draw a through line and make perfect sense has been impossible. I think we've been trying to do it on this show. It just isn't there. But I was shocked that both of these dumb companies reported really, really good numbers. Hopefully, that's a good sign for the economy. When we come back, I'm going to have Jon and Lou pick some stocks for us. You're listening to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing.

Welcome back to Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing. In this section, we like to have a little bit of fun with investing. I want to get an idea of which stocks Lou and Jon like right now. I'm going to give you guys two stocks, and you pick between the two, do something like an either-or. Let's start with the topic that we started with here. SpaceX coming public. Lou, would you rather buy SpaceX's IPO? Figure, are we going to be at a $2 trillion valuation? Sounds like something like that. Or would you rather own shares of Tesla?

Lou Whiteman: I mean, obviously, the answer is, it doesn't matter because there's going to be one company in a year, so you're going to hold either in a year. But look, at least in the near term, I'd actually take SpaceX, and although my answer is probably neither, but here's the thing. I do believe there is at least a portion of the investing community that is more interested in investing in Elon's brain and Elon's potential to build cool stuff in the future than they really are interested in investing in Grok or an electric vehicle maker. I do think that, naturally, if you have two securities in which you can do that, they're going to compete with each other. One of them is a brand new flashy story with a total addressable market that basically equals U.S. GDP. The other is, I think, still an attractive story with areas where they're trying to grow, but a lot of water under the bridge there. I do think there's a real risk, at least in the near term, people will trade out Tesla to buy SpaceX to get the fresher, newer version of invest in Elon's brain. In the near term, anyway, I think I'd rather be sitting at SpaceX right now.

Travis Hoium: It's so interesting. Author Morgan Housel, he talks about how two very smart, logical investors can disagree over something here. I'm going to disagree with Lou, but Morgan Housel points out that oftentimes a disagreement is just over time horizon, and so when I make an investment, I'm thinking five years. If I am buying a stock today for the next five years, I'm picking Tesla. But I agree with Lou's point here that maybe over the nearer term, SpaceX is the one to own. But when it comes to Tesla, and kind of the reasoning goes back to what Lou was just saying, investing in Elon's brain. For whatever criticism there might be, he does have this just incredible tenacity to stick with something, and I know that we disagree on that, but when you look at what he has been able to roll out in the electrical vehicle market, I've seen a lot of other players come into this market and give up before they reach the finish line. He has really built this into an incredible business. I really think that he is going to see the optimist program, the robots. I may have my doubts about that, at the same time, I do think that there is going to be a marketable opportunity there, and I do believe he's going to stick with that and create something pretty impressive.

If I'm thinking five years out, I am thinking Tesla here. I have questions about SpaceX, even though I do love the space economy. One of the things that's interesting with these two companies is it seems like the story is going in the same direction, meaning AI and, particularly, the capex related to AI is happening at both of them. I think Tesla said in the most recent quarter that their AI investment is going to explode, to off the top of my head, I think it was $25 billion this year, so they're not going to be the biggest investor in AI. But then you see the SpaceX numbers, and you're seeing the exact same thing. Is it almost like you're buying the same future, even though one of them is starting with space and satellites, and the other one is starting with electric cars?

Lou Whiteman: I absolutely think that is true, Travis. I think that these are going to be very similar in direction and even similar in focus. You look at one of the big, we didn't talk about this. One of the big expenses coming up for SpaceX, like it or not, is the Terafab project that Elon Musk wants to create.

Travis Hoium: Tesla will also be involved.

Lou Whiteman: Exactly. And that's the point, is that that's a joint collaborative effort, and Intel is also in the mix there. ASML CEO just going on record recently saying, Hey, I've been talking to Elon Musk directly. He is very serious, and so the ASML machines are necessary for everything that he wants to make in the Terafab, and already having those discussions. That's going to be a big capital outlay. They want to be vertically integrated in semiconductors in AI. Definitely something to watch.

Travis Hoium: It's definitely going to be interesting to see how investors are pulled when there's two Elon Musk companies, and if we do get to the point where they merge into one, as Lou said. Let's talk about the other companies that we talked about a little bit, Target and Walmart. I just want to give a couple numbers, Jon, before I have you pick between the two. Target currently trades for a trailing price to earnings multiple of 17. Walmart has a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 42. Very different valuations, but if you have to own one of these stocks, Lou said it. Walmart has been the better performer over the past five years. But if you got to buy one of these stocks now, which one is it?

Jon Quast: It would be Target, and it has been Target for a while now. I do believe that this is a company that is potentially able to run the same playbook that Walmart ran. Walmart was able to create more revenue and higher margin revenue, thanks to the advent of its digital businesses and its rise and things such as its marketplace, its digital advertising, other things even its membership program. Target is trying to run the same playbook. It's been slow to do it. It was slow to get started. But I think we're seeing some of that guest traffic coming back. We are looking at historically lower profit margins for Target right now, and it's trading at that cheap valuation at the lower profitability. What happens when those margins start to improve? All of a sudden, we could see a big jump in earnings, and the stock would look quite cheap today by those standards.

Travis Hoium: Yeah, I'll be honest, I'm not fully convinced the target can execute from here, but look, there was a non-zero chance that this was going the way of JCPenney's or Sears. I know it wasn't likely, but we've seen this in retail too many times. You do not have the right to exist. I think this quarter, if nothing else, has done a lot of work, just kind of eliminating that possibility. With Walmart, it's an incredible company. I still think it probably is the better ultra-long-term investment, but I'm not going to pay 45 times earnings for a company with decelerating sales in the same store sales and in a tough economy. I think my answer is neither, but I would invest in Target.

Jon Quast: It's interesting to see what they're going to be able to copy from Walmart. The other thing to highlight from Jon's point is Target is leaning more into what they call their frequency, which is food and beverage, and beauty are two of the things that they called out in the conference call. They have not been driven by grocery, the way that Walmart has over the past decade or two. They're trying to follow those footsteps. They're not there yet, and there's a lot of work with the physical infrastructure, changing stores. You go into a Walmart. It's almost a grocery store with Walmart attached. Target is not quite at the same point, so it'll be interesting to see if they are able to copy that. Let's talk about the world of AI chips, Lou. Nvidia reported this week. AMD's stock is on fire. If you have to buy one of them right now, which one is it?

Lou Whiteman: I'm going with the winner. I'm going with Nvidia. I like what AMD has done. I think they've kind of positioned themselves as the insurance policy for the industry. But look, for all we talk about Nvidia, look, we got, what, 26 times multiple versus an almost 60 times multiple or so.

Travis Hoium: On a forward basis, we're at 22 right now.

Lou Whiteman: Yeah. You get the undisputed leader, and, mind you, even if this does turn out to be a bubble, a company that has multiple times been through a bubble and come out the other side and found ways to grow value again, I'm still going with the big dog here.

Travis Hoium: I'll take the other side of that. I'm going with AMD. This is actually one of the most recent additions to my own stock portfolio. The reason being is agentic AI. You have the AI agents coming in, and that is more CPU-intensive than GPU-intensive. Nvidia has been able to benefit from just this massive increase in GPU demand. In fact, CEO Jensen Huang saying, we think that our Vera Rubin system is going to be supply constrained through its entire life cycle. That's such an incredible statement to make. But with AI agents, speaking of Huang, he says, we're going to have all of our employees running 100 AI agents. Whether or not that actually is true, you're talking about an incredible increase in CPU needs. For some people, that means an investment in Intel, but for me, that's an investment in AMD. I really think that it's going to be a beneficiary here, and I think you're going to see those margins rise pretty fast. That PE multiple that you cited, I think it's going to look a lot cheaper very quickly.

Lou Whiteman: Yeah, their forward price earnings multiple just for comparison, is 26. There's a lot of growth in margins that are priced into the stock, but not quite as expensive as it may seem on the surface if you're looking at trailing numbers. CPU is, by the way, also something that Nvidia is talking a lot about now that they are also in the CPU game.

Jon Quast: Which is a fair point, a fair point, and a fair risk.

Travis Hoium: When we come back, we are going to talk about the apparent cancellation of the SaaSpocalypse. What do Jon and Lou think you're listening to? Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing.

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One of the things that we have talked about a lot on this show, and the market has obviously been thinking about, is the SaaSpocalypse. A lot of software stocks are down significantly in 2026. But Jon, as we get through the first-quarter earnings season and we got a couple of reports this week, it doesn't seem like things are nearly as bad as projected a couple of months ago. What should we be thinking about software right now? Is this an undervalued sector where we should be looking for opportunities?

Jon Quast: I think that some parts of this sector are undervalued, but definitely not all of them. I don't think that we saw any financial results this week that changed the big picture. I want to start with that for just a moment. Why should anyone listen to me? I'm just a dude. But if you're going to listen to somebody, how about we choose somebody who's smart and close to the situation? I'm thinking CloudFlare CEO, Matthew Prince. Prince says that there are three areas of work. There are builders, there are sellers, and there are measurers. When it comes to software that helps you build a product or software that helps you sell a product, both of those things are fine, but when it comes to things that help you measure work results, that is where AI is disrupting.

He actually gave two examples of this. First, it talks about finance, so think internal auditing, think where's the money going? Are people spending the money correctly? That's one area, and then another area is marketing. Always measuring, are we hitting our campaign goals? Is it working just right? AI tooling can make that kind of instantaneous, more precise, and that is the areas of the software market that I really think the disruption is coming for AI. The companies that are doing that, I'm actually worried if I'm Salesforce or into it here. This is a customer retention management software. This is financial software. I think that these areas are being significantly disrupted by AI. It is that because they're so established in a legacy workflow, where this is how I do my taxes. Then if things are going to completely change, and I'm just going to, I don't know, put all my tax papers on my desk and just take a picture, and then AI figures it out. It's probably not going to be into it. Who wins that market? You could say the same thing with Salesforce, where entire businesses are built on Salesforce. But if we change everything, why are we going to stick with Salesforce? Is that kind of right?

Travis Hoium: Yeah, that's kind of how I'm thinking about it. It'd be fair with into it. I'm not really thinking Turbotax as much as I'm thinking QuickBooks, but, yeah, this is definitely something. These domains are areas that I'm worried about.

Jon Quast: Here's what I'd say, is that I don't think it's going to be a zero-sum all-or-nothing, but the examples you just gave, Travis, maybe AI doesn't destroy these businesses, but what does it do to their pricing power? I've joked about this before, but if I was the purchasing manager at a big company, whether I intended to or not, when I got my renewal from all of these SaaS vendors, I'd say, That's great. I'm just going to talk to OpenAI, and then I'll be back with you in a week and see if I don't get in the next few days. I'm like, you know what? We found a way to make it work where we're not going to, like, up your bill by 3% this year. I think what's lost in the SaaSpocalypse talk it's an all-or-nothing, zero-sum game. I think the truth is probably somewhere in the middle, that maybe these businesses aren't destroyed. But their attractiveness as long term investment because of their ability to generate margins, growth, increasing profitability. That's where they're vulnerable. I think it's just hard. The other thing is, I'd really like to see it instead of just trade stocks down 70% on the assumption. So far, we haven't really seen it, but I do think that the answer is probably somewhere in this strange fuzzy middle where, yeah, the best times are over, but there are ways to adapt.

Lou Whiteman: Yeah, Jon, to talk about some of the specific results we got this week, Workday, their revenue actually accelerated from 12.6% growth a year ago to 13.5% in this most recent quarter. Zoom also accelerating. A year ago, they reported 2.9% growth, and now it's 5.5% growth. Not quite as impressive, but Zoom, arguably one of those huge values. It seems like the numbers aren't that bad from the companies that you would think would be affected by this Saas Pocalypse disruption.

Jon Quast: I don't know if I want to call Zoom's most recent quarter return to glory. I don't know if I want to own a software stock that is trading that is growing revenue at 5%. I mean, that's just not enough to do it for me. With Workday, I want to be fair. I think it was a perfectly fine quarter. But, I'm going to tap the brakes. Management is bumping its chest a little bit, saying, This is our moment. AI is great. If you look at the guidance for the rest of the year, it could potentially hit its lowest growth rate as a publicly traded company. I don't know if AI is the catalyst that Workday is making it out to be, but for now, it is doing fine.

Travis Hoium: We like to end the show with the stocks that are on our radar. Jon, what are you looking at this week?

Jon Quast: This week, I am looking at one that is definitely off the radar. This is Onto Innovation. Ticker symbol O-N-T-O. This is one that's already up a ton. I wish I brought it earlier. It's up about 60% this year. Trade over 100 times earnings. This might be the most expensive stock I've ever brought to the show, but I do think it can outgrow its lofty valuation. What does Onto Innovation do? It makes equipment that inspects semiconductor products for defects. As these products get smaller and smaller, we're talking about atoms at this point. The need for checking for defects gets higher and higher. It does become greater. Onto has been able to acquire other businesses, and it's really kind of developed good technology for this. We're talking 2D measuring. We're talking 3D measuring. Really great equipment as manufacturing for semiconductors is increasingly brought into the U.S. All of the major players are talking about this. We're talking Micron, Intel. Even SpaceX, we're talking about the Terafab. These are coming into the U.S. I think that provides a growing market for Onto Innovations measuring products. Revenue is near records, it’s growing low double digits, operating margin is close to 20%. The balance sheet is debt-free. I think it's a business poised for the long term.

Travis Hoium: Dan, what do you think about Onto Innovation?

Dan Boyd: This is a truly strange business, y'all, because it started in 1940. It's been public since 1999, does not even have a Wikipedia page. So, I don't know much.

Travis Hoium: True hidden gem.

Dan Boyd: Yeah, really. I'm not a huge fan of the big PE ratio, but I'm curious.

Travis Hoium: Lou, what do you got? Maybe another hidden gem on the radar this week, Lou?

Lou Whiteman: No, I think this one probably has a Wikipedia page. I didn't check, but Dan, I am looking at IBM. I think you know, the tickers IBM. Shares of Big Blue were up 11% on Thursday after the U.S. Commerce Department announced a $1 billion grant to fund their quantum computing effort. I'm going to gloss over the discussion about government picking winners, et cetera, et cetera. I mean, look, we're not going to solve anything there. It's always happened. I also am not going to try to make the case that quantum is really investable right now. IBM thinks it's a multibillion-dollar opportunity, but in 2040. I'm not going to try and say it's anytime sooner. To me, though, the investment is reminder of IBM, which has been left for dead numerous times since the mainframe era, just keeps chugging along, and they are likely to still be in business doing things in 2040. Let's be honest, the jury is still out on some of these SaaS stocks or even AI stocks, and whether or not that's true for them, too. The company's mix of consulting and tech, it seems to be doing a pretty good job winning AI business these days, too, based on the results. Stock, even after Thursday's rally, is basically flat over the last year, priced at 22 times earnings. Not outrageous for a tech company. Probably not a 10x here, but, Dan, if you want tech ballast in your portfolio, I think you can do a lot worse than this one. IBM, big blue for the win.

Travis Hoium: Dan, have you been to IBM's Wikipedia page?

Dan Boyd: Yes, I have. It does exist. I can confirm. Also, Lou was being funny before the show, and he was introducing his radar stocks, and he was like, Dan, do you need to ticker? That was really funny, Lou. You're a hilarious guy.

Travis Hoium: Dan, which one is going on your watch list?

Dan Boyd: Like I said, I'm curious about Onto, so Onto, it is.

Travis Hoium: Congratulations to Jon. For Lou Whiteman, Jon Quast, and our production leader, Dan Boyd, I'm Travis Hoium. Thanks for listening. We'll see you here next time.

Jon Quast has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. Lou Whiteman has positions in ASML, Cloudflare, and Walmart. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet, Cloudflare, and Intel and has the following options: long December 2027 $20 puts on AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, AST SpaceMobile, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Cava Group, Cloudflare, Intel, International Business Machines, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Salesforce, Target, Tesla, Walmart, Workday, and Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.