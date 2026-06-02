SpaceX IPO Frenzy: Inside the Hottest Space ETF

(1:00) - Why Should Investors Care About The Space Economy?

(4:20) - SpaceX IPO vs. SPV

(9:45) - Will Tema Continue To Buy More SpaceX

(15:00) - Tema Space Innovators ETF: NASA

(18:20)- Tema Durable Quality ETF: TOLL

(21:00) - Episode Roundup: RKLB, ASTS, FLY, PL

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Maurits Pot, CEO of Tema ETFs, about space investing and the Tema Space Innovators ETF NASA, which has become the hottest space ETF.

SpaceX is reportedly planning to go public on June 12 and raise as much as $80 billion, targeting a valuation of about $1.8 trillion. Currently, NASA is the only space ETF that provides exposure to SpaceX via a special purpose vehicle (SPV). The fund is less than two months old and has already gathered about $2.5 billion in assets.

According to McKinsey, the global space economy is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2034, up from $613 billion in 2024. Investor enthusiasm surrounding what could be the largest IPO ever is unprecedented, as SpaceX is the defining company of the modern space economy.

According to Tema, the current SpaceX holding in NASA implies a market capitalization valuation of approximately $1.51 trillion, a figure that could increase at the IPO. However, the SPV will be subject to a lockup following the offering, likely for at least six months, after which it will convert into freely traded shares.

Investors should remember that the weight of the SpaceX holding could change if the ETF experiences significant inflows or outflows. Planet Labs PBC PL, Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB, and AST SpaceMobile ASTS are among the other top holdings in NASA and have driven its excellent performance.

The Tema Durable Quality ETF TOLL is the first ETF to own a prediction market exchange through an SPV.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.