SpaceX IPO: 2 Things Every Investor Should Understand Now

Key Points

Retail investors may have a good shot at participating in the SpaceX IPO.

Expect the IPO cash to benefit Musk's other companies.

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A potential SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) appears to be just around the corner. According to recent reports, the company is planning to go public by June.

The details of the potential IPO are staggering. Most experts agree that the company will seek a valuation of at least $1 trillion. Some reports speculate that the ultimate valuation could be somewhere around $1.75 trillion. Around $50 billion to $75 billion in fresh capital is expected to be raised through the public share sale.

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Whether or not you plan on participating in the SpaceX IPO, here are two things every investor should understand about this potentially historic event.

1. Retail investors may have priority in SpaceX's IPO

It can be difficult to secure an allocation in most IPO stocks. According to data from Reuters, most big companies allocate just 5% to 10% of the share sale to so-called "retail investors." Retail investors are typically individuals who buy and sell securities for personal accounts. In short, non-professionals.

Apparently, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants to allocate up to 30% of the company's upcoming share sale to smaller retail investors. "Retail is going to be a critical part of this and ​a bigger part than any IPO in history," SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen said during a recent meeting with bankers. He said this upsize allocation is meant as a thank you: "Those are folks that have been incredibly supportive of us and of Elon (Musk) for a long time, and we want to make ​sure that we recognize that."

We still don't have all the details about how individual investors will be able to participate in the share sale. SpaceX doesn't intend to begin its roadshow -- a period of time in which company executives and investment banks travel the world to pitch the impending IPO to potential investors -- until early June. But if you want to participate in the IPO, it looks like you may have a much easier time than with most IPO stocks.

2. Expect SpaceX's fresh cash to be shared with other Musk businesses

Musk isn't just the CEO of SpaceX. He's also the CEO of xAI, his AI start-up, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the largest electric vehicle (EV) company in the world.

What do we know about how Musk treats his businesses? For one, we know that if one of his businesses experiences success, that success is often shared with his other businesses.

Consider what happened with his AI start-up, xAI. xAI was founded in 2023 as a public benefit corporation. That designation was quietly dropped in 2024. That year, Musk began diverting a bunch of graphics processing unit (GPU) chips ordered by Tesla, delivering them to xAI instead. In 2025, xAI acquired X (formerly Twitter), which Musk himself acquired in 2022. In January 2026, Tesla agreed to invest $2 billion into xAI. Then, in February, SpaceX acquired xAI.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Around 20% of Tesla's Cybertrucks have reportedly been purchased and registered by other Musk-associated companies. Tesla also booked $430 million in revenue last year selling Megapacks -- Tesla's grid-scale battery pack infrastructure -- to xAI. The list goes on and on.

In short, when one Musk company succeeds, that success is typically shared with his other companies. I expect much of SpaceX's fresh IPO cash to end up in the hands of other Musk companies, Tesla included. Tesla's EVs, especially its Semis, are ideal for the heavy material transport SpaceX will need regularly. And its Megapacks -- already in demand by other Musk companies -- could ultimately have a big role in SpaceX's vision of establishing a remote basecamp on the moon.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.