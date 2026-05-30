SpaceX Holds $1.5 Billion in Bitcoin. Does That Make the Coin a Buy?

Key Points

SpaceX recently disclosed that it owns a hearty allocation of Bitcoin.

It isn't the only major business that does so.

But it has already demonstrated that it's willing to hold the coin through some serious volatility.

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When SpaceX filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to pave the way for its planned June 12 initial public offering (IPO), the company disclosed 18,712 Bitcoins (CRYPTO: BTC) on its balance sheet, held at a profit. That's more than double what blockchain trackers had estimated previously, and it's enough to rank SpaceX as the seventh-biggest holder among the public companies holding Bitcoin.

A company targeting a valuation north of $1.8 trillion with its IPO doesn't need Bitcoin for survival. So the fact that it held the asset for five years without selling says something about how this major enterprise views the coin. But does one more corporate whale make the coin worth buying?

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What this could say about Bitcoin's future

SpaceX builds reusable rockets and operates the Starlink satellite internet service. It has no business reason to touch Bitcoin, though it does have a financial need to hold various reserve assets. Bitcoin isn't a traditional asset for that purpose -- though it may become one, as SpaceX isn't alone in hoarding it.

SpaceX's Bitcoin cost basis implies it started buying in early 2021, during a roaring crypto bull market, and kept accumulating as the price swung more than 70% in both directions. As of late May, publicly traded companies collectively hold about 1.3 million Bitcoins across at least 198 businesses. The roster includes Bitcoin miners, financial companies, and conventional businesses.

And in early 2026, institutional demand ran at about 2.8 times the new daily mining supply. Every coin tucked into corporate cold storage is one that's no longer circulating. That tightening of the circulating supply puts structural upward pressure on the asset's price as buyers compete for a shrinking supply. Bitcoin holders are positioned to benefit from that dynamic.

This is a vote of confidence, but not a buy signal by itself

It's tempting to treat SpaceX's disclosure as a green light to load up on Bitcoin. But one company's allocation is essentially an anecdote about the asset, not proof of what will happen if you follow along and buy it.

What matters more than any single headline here is the aggregate direction of major companies accumulating Bitcoin. The broader trend of companies, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and even sovereign entities accumulating the coin is building a formidable demand base, and supply will never be easier to mine than it is right now.

When demand from these wealthy buyers is paired with Bitcoin's halving schedule, which will cut mining rewards again in 2028, the supply picture is bullish for holders with patience. For investors with a multiyear horizon, that combination is compelling, and it's a big part of the reason Bitcoin is worth buying, whether or not SpaceX owns any.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.