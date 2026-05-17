SpaceX Accelerates Its IPO Timeline: 10 Things You Need to Know

Key Points

SpaceX put the wheels in motion by confidentially filing for an IPO with regulators on April 1.

Elon Musk's space and AI titan has chosen to list its shares on the Nasdaq exchange -- and there's a not-so-subtle reason behind this selection.

Though an accelerated IPO timeline can capitalize on institutional and retail investor buzz, large IPOs have historically stumbled out of the starting gate.

10 stocks we like better than NASDAQ Composite Index ›

Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hottest talking point on Wall Street for years, an initial public offering (IPO) frenzy is about to take hold. The debut of AI inference and training chipmaker Cerebras on May 14, which saw shares peak at a $95 billion valuation, is a teaser of what's to come.

In less than four weeks, Saudi Aramco will likely be dethroned as the largest-ever IPO, courtesy of Elon Musk's SpaceX, and it'll be a truly banner day for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Though Wall Street and investors were aware that SpaceX had confidentially filed for an IPO on April 1 -- doing so allowed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to conduct a regulatory review before making its financial statements public -- its IPO timeline has since been a bit clouded. This isn't the case any longer, according to several reports.

As of this writing on May 16, SpaceX has fine-tuned the details of its IPO, including the exchange it'll trade on, its ticker symbol, and even its debut date. Here are 10 things you need to know about SpaceX's accelerated IPO timeline.

1. Musk's company aims to raise up to $75 billion

SpaceX's underwriters are attempting to raise up to $75 billion for the company with its IPO, which would shatter the previous capital raise of $29.4 billion following the overseas debut of oil titan Saudi Aramco.

Although private-market trading platforms have placed SpaceX's market cap at more than $1.5 trillion, the company behind Falcon rockets, Starlink, AI start-up xAI, and social media platform X, is seeking a valuation of up to $1.75 trillion. Based on closing prices as of May 15, SpaceX would slot in just ahead of Musk's other trillion-dollar company, electric-vehicle maker Tesla, as the eighth-largest public company on U.S. exchanges.

2. SpaceX will trade on the Nasdaq exchange (and there's a likely reason why)

There had been some debate over whether the largest IPO in history would list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq exchange. We now know that SpaceX will trade on the Nasdaq -- and there's likely a not-so-subtle reason behind this selection.

Nasdaq has refined the Nasdaq‑100® methodology to better reflect today's market structure. "Public markets have evolved significantly over the past decade," says Emily Spurling, Global Head of Index.



In our latest Q&A, Emily Spurling walks through what changed and why now.



🔗... pic.twitter.com/MUXIrfOuYP -- Nasdaq (@Nasdaq) May 8, 2026

Beginning May 1, the Nasdaq's new "fast entry" rule makes newly public mega-cap companies eligible for inclusion into the Nasdaq-100 after just 15 trading sessions. Funds that track the Nasdaq-100 will be required to purchase shares of SpaceX upon its virtually guaranteed inclusion into this index. This could translate into tens of billions of dollars of post-IPO buying activity from index funds.

3. The company's ticker symbol will be "SPCX"

We also now know that SpaceX will trade under the ticker symbol "SPCX." Given that Elon Musk is a nontraditional CEO and has a large following among retail investors, there was speculation that an edgier ticker symbol, such as "X," might be chosen. That didn't happen.

4. SpaceX is undergoing a pre-IPO stock split

Have you ever heard of a private company completing a stock split before its IPO? Well, you have now!

The company's private shareholders approved a 5-for-1 forward split on May 15 to increase the number of outstanding shares by 400% and reduce the share price by 80%. While stock splits don't alter a company's market cap or underlying operating performance, the ensuing share price adjustment can make it easier for retail investors who can't buy fractional shares through their broker to be part of the story.

5. It intends to kick off its IPO roadshow on June 4

Previous rumblings had SpaceX kicking off its IPO roadshow during the week of June 8. A roadshow is a marketing event where a company's management team and the IPO underwriters drum up interest in the upcoming offering. This helps gauge interest and demand from both institutional and everyday investors.

Updated reports point to SpaceX commencing its IPO roadshow on June 4.

6. The company is required to make its registration statement public by May 20

Altering when the roadshow begins also changes the timeline to when SpaceX makes its registration statement (S-1) public. SEC rules require that registration statements be filed/made public at least 15 calendar days before any marketing begins. These are the filings that lift the hood on SpaceX's financial statements, balance sheet, cash flow statements, and risk factors.

To satisfy the 15-day calendar rule, SpaceX will need to make its S-1 public by no later than May 20.

7. Its IPO will price on June 11

Though IPO roadshows for major debuts often last one to two weeks, the immense buzz surrounding the SpaceX IPO has the company on track to price its listing just one week after its roadshow begins, on June 11.

With SpaceX on the fast track to Nasdaq-100 inclusion, it shouldn't be a surprise if SPCX prices above its expected range.

BREAKING: SpaceX is now expected to raise as much as $75 billion in its IPO which could debut as soon as June 12th.



That's 2.5 TIMES larger than Saudi Aramco's IPO, the current largest IPO ever.



Nothing in history has ever come close to what SpaceX is about to do. pic.twitter.com/p15sZEd5xQ -- The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 16, 2026

8. June 12 is the targeted debut day

According to several sources, Friday, June 12, is shaping up as the big day. Taking into account how much buzz there is surrounding two of the hottest addressable markets on Wall Street -- AI and the space economy -- an accelerated debut makes sense for Musk and SpaceX's current investors.

9. Dec. 9 will, presumably, mark the end of the lockup period

While it hasn't been set in stone, it's believed that SpaceX's insiders will be subject to a standard 180-day lockup period. This is the timeline when early investors and company insiders can't sell their shares.

Once this period passes, which should occur on Dec. 9 based on the targeted June 12 debut, executives and early investors will be free to cash in some or all of their chips.

10. Large IPOs have historically stumbled out of the starting gate

Lastly, keep in mind the historical precedent of large-scale IPOs. With the exception of Visa rallying 23% in the six months following its debut, major IPOs have historically stumbled out of the starting gate since the late 1990s.

Facebook (now Meta Platforms) plummeted 38% in the six months after its highly publicized debut. Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco declined by 15% in the six months after it became a public company. The emotional buzz surrounding game-changing IPOs usually fades not long after their debuts.

Should you buy stock in NASDAQ Composite Index right now?

Before you buy stock in NASDAQ Composite Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NASDAQ Composite Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 17, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Meta Platforms and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.