SPACETALK Ltd Issues Employee Incentive Securities

December 05, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

SPACETALK Ltd has announced the issuance of 343,914 unquoted incentive rights to employees as part of their incentive scheme. These securities are currently restricted from being traded on the ASX until certain conditions are met. This move is part of SPACETALK’s strategy to motivate and retain key personnel.

