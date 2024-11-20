Spacetalk Ltd Director Increases Stake with New Acquisition

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.
Spacetalk Ltd reported a change in its director Martin Pretty’s interests, as he acquired 882,443 performance rights without any disposal. The acquisition reflects an increase in his stake, highlighting potential strategic confidence in the company’s future. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it could indicate internal perspectives on the company’s prospects.
