Spacetalk Ltd. Completes Share Consolidation

November 26, 2024 — 10:59 pm EST

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) has completed a consolidation of its shares, issuing one new security for every ten previously held. Post-consolidation, the company has 63.8 million fully paid ordinary shares and a range of options and incentive rights. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

