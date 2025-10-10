Space ETFs Poised to Boost Your Portfolio Gains

Driven by groundbreaking innovation and growing investor interest, the space economy is taking off. The S&P Kensho Space Index’s outperformance compared with the S&P 500 underscores rising confidence and a bullish market mood.

The space index has added 68.94% over the past year and 47.79% year to date, significantly outpacing the broad market index, which has gained 16.28% and 14.51% over the same period, respectively.

Investors Reaching for the Stars as Space Funding Soars

According to a recent report by Seraphim Space, as quoted on Reuters, in the third quarter, global space investment soared to a record $3.5 billion, fueled by a broader base of startups and sustained defense spending.

Funding across segments, from rocket manufacturers to low-Earth-orbit satellites, nearly doubled from $1.79 billion a year ago, positioning space as tech’s next big frontier after AI. As per the report, government initiatives to strengthen domestic space and defense industries in the United States, China and Europe are increasingly driving funding, with analysts anticipating this momentum to continue well into the next year.

Per Seraphim Space’s investment associate, Lucas Bishop, a growing variety of investable space companies are entering the market, highlighting the space sector’s transition into a mature and well-rounded market, as quoted on the abovementioned Reuters article.

Exploring the Cosmos

Space tourism is being driven by growing interest from adventure seekers, strong enthusiasm among high-net-worth individuals, and increased R&D investment from both government and private sectors.

According to Grand View Research, the global space tourism market is projected to reach $10.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 44.8% from 2024 to 2030.

How Space Tech Fuels Climate and Defense Frontiers

Space technology is taking on a pivotal role in climate control. With global investments increasingly prioritizing climate control, advancements in the broader space economy hold further promise.

Already integral to disaster warning and management, space technology's role is expected to expand significantly with improved climate disaster monitoring, resilient communication network access and optimized tracking through satellite positioning data.

Additionally, space is becoming integral to defense operations. With modern warfare evolving and drone technology advancing, nations are increasingly investing in space-based systems to strengthen their military capabilities.

The Golden Dome missile defense concept of the United States highlights this fact. Also, at the Space Defense and Security Summit, according to DefenseNews, several NATO members emphasized that space is now a warfighting domain, demanding faster response and updated defense strategies.

ETFs to Explore

With growing interest in interstellar exploration and growing capital infusion in the space sector, increasing exposure to funds covering the space economy can be beneficial. Additionally, the shift in warfare technology, resulting in the militarization of space —a trend already gaining momentum —could also increase investments in the space economy.

Although space ETFs carry higher volatility, they offer distinct long-term growth potential. Below, we highlight a few funds that investors can consider to gain increased exposure to the space economy.

Investors can consider ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX, Spear Alpha ETF SPRX, Procure Space ETF UFO and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ROKT.

With a one-month average trading volume of 289,900 shares, ARKX is the most liquid option, ideal for active trading strategies. However, to fully benefit from the sector’s growth trajectory, a long-term investment approach is recommended.

ARKX has also gathered an asset base of $528 billion, the largest among the other options. Regarding annual fees, ROKT is the cheapest option, charging 0.45%, which makes it more suitable for long-term investing.

