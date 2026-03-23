Space ETFs Draw Attention as Billions Flow Into Low Earth Orbit

Backed by accelerating initiatives and growing investor interest, the space economy is taking off and building strong momentum. The rising confidence and a bullish market mood can be highlighted by the S&P Kensho Space Index’s outperformance compared with the S&P 500.

The space index, which measures the performance of companies operating in the space sector, has added 91.45% over the past year and 17.33% so far this year, drastically outpacing the broad market index, which has gained 14.90% in the past year but has fallen 4.95% year to date.

Investment in the space economy has reached compelling levels, making it increasingly attractive for investors. According to Space Capital, as quoted on CNBC, since 2009, over $400 billion has flowed into the space economy, led by the United States and followed by China as the second-largest contributor.

Amid this surge in capital, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is gaining significant momentum, transitioning from a niche frontier into a strategically critical environment and an essential layer of modern infrastructure, as quoted on the CNBC article.

Why Investments in Low Earth Orbit Matter

Per Space IQ, as quoted on the abovementioned article, investment in the sector surpassed $45 billion in 2025, rising significantly from under $25 billion in 2024.

LEO, defined by NASA as the region of space up to 2,000 km above Earth, plays a critical role in navigation, telecom, defense and connectivity, drawing strong investment flows. The closer distance of LEO satellites to Earth enables faster communication, lower launch costs and reduced latency.

They do not remain fixed over a single point and typically operate in constellations to ensure continuous global coverage.

Satellite Growth Wave Reinforces Space Investment Thesis

Rising satellite launch forecasts and expanding satellite networks are strengthening the case for investing in space ETFs. The magnitude of these planned deployments underscores a structural shift in the utilization, governance and commercialization of space.

According to the CNBC article, SpaceX, which operates the Starlink constellation with around 9,500 satellites currently in orbit, is set to expand its network by adding thousands more. Additionally, the company has outlined a more ambitious concept, a solar-powered orbital data center system, potentially involving up to one million satellites.

Amazon’s LEO program, previously Project Kuiper, aims to deploy more than 3,000 satellites, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approving a further 4,500 for future launches. In parallel, Blue Origin is targeting over 5,000 satellite launches by 2027.

China, too, is advancing aggressively, with plans for over 200,000 satellites across 14 constellations, per the CNBC article.

Cosmic Exploration and Militarization of Space Drives Long-Term Investment Case

Space tourism is quickly carving out its place as a high-growth segment of the commercial space economy. Demand is being fueled by rising interest from adventure seekers, growing interest from wealthy individuals and rising investment across both public and private players.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global space tourism market is projected to reach $46.81 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 45.41% from 2026 to 2034, indicating that space tourism is moving beyond experimentation toward scalable commercial operations.

Additionally, as modern warfare evolves and drone technology advances, nations are increasingly investing in space-based systems to strengthen military capabilities. Initiatives like the U.S.’ “Golden Dome” missile defense program highlight the growing role of space in defense operations.

ETFs to Capture the Space Investment Boom

With surging capital inflows and expanding opportunities across the space economy, increasing exposure to space-focused funds could unlock significant long-term upside. Investors should adopt a long-term horizon to fully capitalize on this growth trajectory.

Below, we highlight a few funds that investors can consider to gain increased exposure to the space economy.

Investors can consider Procure Space ETF UFO, ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF ARKX and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ROKT.

With a one-month average trading volume of 549,000 shares, ARKX is the most liquid option, ideal for active trading strategies. However, to fully benefit from the sector’s growth trajectory, a long-term investment approach is recommended.

ARKX has gathered an asset base of $725.4 million, the largest among the other options. Regarding annual fees, ROKT is the cheapest option, charging 0.45%, which makes it more suitable for long-term investing.

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Procure Space ETF (UFO): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT): ETF Research Reports

ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.