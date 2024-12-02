News & Insights

Stocks
CMCSA

S&P upgrades Walt Disney to ‘A’ with stable outlook

December 02, 2024 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

S&P Global Ratings raised its ratings on Disney (DIS), including the issuer credit rating to “A” from “A-” and the short-term rating to ‘A-1’ from ‘A-2’. The stable outlook reflects expectations that Disney will maintain S&P Global Ratings-adjusted leverage below 2.5x and free operating cash flow to debt above 15% over the long term, the group stated. S&P added: “The Walt Disney Co. recently gave long-term earnings and cash flow guidance which indicates expectations that the company will be able to accelerate earnings growth while maintaining S&P Global Ratings-adjusted leverage below 2.5x, our upgrade threshold, over the long term. While leverage could temporarily rise if/when Disney makes its final payment to Comcast (CMCSA) Corp. for its ownership stake in Hulu, we do not expect leverage to exceed 2.5x. Disney plans to announce its CEO succession plans in early 2026. Regardless of the outcome we believe Disney’s leverage target, which aligns with the ‘A’ rating, is ingrained in the DNA of the company.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.