SP Platform's 88% Procedure Growth: The Next Frontier for ISRG?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG second-quarter 2025 results highlighted an impressive 88% year-over-year surge in single-port (SP) procedures, underscoring the platform’s accelerating momentum within the company’s broader portfolio. While da Vinci multiport systems remain the backbone of Intuitive’s installed base, SP’s performance — particularly outside the United States —suggests it may be emerging as the next meaningful growth driver along with Ion platform.

Korea stood out with a 112% procedure increase, fueled by highly efficient, high-utilization programs that continue to expand across multiple surgical specialties. Europe and Japan are progressing steadily, albeit at earlier stages of adoption. This global spread signals not just geographical diversification but also rising confidence among surgeons in SP’s clinical utility.

A key factor in SP’s expanding adoption is its broadening clinical footprint. Initially centered on urology, the platform is now gaining traction in colorectal, thoracic and transanal procedures. The rollout of the SP stapler — viewed as a critical enabler for complex colorectal and thoracic surgeries — further strengthens its potential for case volume expansion.

Financially, SP placements were modest at 23 systems in the second quarter, yet utilization rose 30%, indicating that installed systems are seeing higher throughput. Strong uptake in Korea and increasing European and Japanese usage point to SP’s ability to drive procedure growth even without large-scale system placements.

The question for investors is whether SP can replicate the multiport da Vinci’s trajectory and evolve into a core volume engine for Intuitive Surgical. With rising adoption beyond urology and early evidence of efficiency gains, SP appears well-positioned to be more than just an adjunct platform. Its sustained growth could mark the next frontier in Intuitive Surgical’s long-term expansion story.

Competitive Snapshot

PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT markets the AquaBeam Robotic System, which performs image-guided, heat-free waterjet aquablation for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). PROCEPT BioRobotics’ AquaBeam delivers highly precise, automated tissue removal under ultrasound guidance, appealing to urology practices and overlapping with Intuitive Surgical’s early SP urology use cases. PROCEPT BioRobotics’ targeted platform may thus rival SP by capturing procedural volume in urology with a technology-specific advantage. Last year, PRCT launched its next-generation, AI-powered platform for Aquablation therapy, HYDROS Robotic System, for treating BPH.

Simultaneously, Globus Medical GMED showcased its ExcelsiusFlex robotic navigation system for Total Knee Arthroplasty. Its system offers both CT-based and imageless registration options, providing surgeons with ergonomic control and procedural flexibility. Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusFlex is designed to enhance surgical precision and accommodate diverse patient needs and surgeon preferences.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 9.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 8.6%.



From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 72.05. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2025 earnings implies an 11.3% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

