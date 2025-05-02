S&P Marks 20-Year Win Streak on Jobs Lift

An upbeat jobs report that eased recession fears sent all three indexes higher to close out the week. The lift led the S&P 500 and Dow to a ninth consecutive win, while the Nasdaq added triple digits. This marks the longest daily win streak for the S&P 500 in over 20 years, and for the blue-chip Dow since 2023.

Unemployment data remained on par with estimates at 4.2%. For the week, all three benchmarks logged a second-straight win. The market's "fear gauge," or Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), suffered its fourth-straight weekly drop, its longest such streak in exactly 12 months.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Forecast falter overshadows Amazon earnings beat.

overshadows Amazon earnings beat. Everything that happened this week on Wall Street .

. Plus, more earnings tariff turmoil; streaming name slides after earnings; and how to get the best options broker.

5 Things to Know Today

The largest American shoe brand manufacturers are asking to be made the exception to Trump's tariff policies. (CNBC) Trump is retaliating against Harvard's recent pushback, today threatening in a tweet that he would eliminate the university's tax exempt status. (Bloomberg) Tariff turmoil takes its toll on Apple stock. Revenue outlook tanks streaming giant. Find the best broker for your options trading endeavors.

Oil Posts Worst Week Since March

As anticipation grows for an output decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries & allies (OPEC+), oil sank to a weekly loss of more than 1% -- its lowest since March. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil fell 95 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $58.29 per barrel.

Gold managed to ease off Thursday's pullback to close modestly higher, as upbeat jobs data took center stage. June-dated gold added 1.3% to settle near $3,262.10 an ounce for the day, but shed 2.1% for the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.