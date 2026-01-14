SP Group A (CPSE:SPG) Price Target Increased by 18.99% to 479.40

The average one-year price target for SP Group A (CPSE:SPG) has been revised to 479,40 kr. / share. This is an increase of 18.99% from the prior estimate of 402,90 kr. dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 474,70 kr. to a high of 493,50 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.57% from the latest reported closing price of 370,00 kr. / share.

SP Group A Maintains 1.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in SP Group A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPG is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 87K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 27.14% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 11K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 6.56% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPG by 22.02% over the last quarter.

