S&P Global (SPGI) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for S&P Global (SPGI). Shares have lost about 4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is S&P Global due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

S&P Global Beats on Q1 Earnings

S&P Global reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.97 beat the consensus mark by 3.1% and rose 13.7% year over year. Total revenues came in at $4.2 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate by 2.6% and rising 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Details of S&P Global

Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.29 billion, increasing 8% from the year-ago reported figure. Ratings revenues in the first quarter of 2026 grew 13% to $1.3 billion.

Revenues from Energy Organic were $652 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segments saw year-over-year increases of 8% and 17% to $454 million and $519 million, respectively.

Adjusted operating profit was $2.15 billion, increasing 12% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 51.8%, rising 100 basis points from the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

S&P Global exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.81 billion compared with $1.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The long-term debt was $10.62 billion compared with $12.37 billion in the previous quarter.

SPGI generated $1 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $27 million. The free cash flow was $919 million.

The company returned $1.2 billion to shareholders in the first quarter of 2026, including $288 million in dividends and $1.0 billion in share repurchases.

S&P Global’s 2026 Outlook

For 2026, SPGI expects adjusted EPS to be between $19.40 and $19.65. Revenue growth is anticipated to be in the range of 6.3-8.3%. Capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of $215-$225 million.

SPGI expects the full-year tax rate to be between 22% and 23%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, S&P Global has a average Growth Score of C, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, S&P Global has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.