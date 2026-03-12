S&P Global (SPGI) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for S&P Global (SPGI). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is S&P Global due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for S&P Global Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

S&P Global Misses on Q4 Earnings

S&P Global has reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas revenues beat the same.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally but gained 14.1% year over year. Revenues of $3.92 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 9% year over year.

S&P Global’s Quarterly Details

Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.26 billion, which increased 7% from the year-ago reported figure. Ratings revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 grew 12% to $1.19 billion.

Revenues from Energy Organic were $576 million, rising 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segments saw year-over-year increases of 8% and 14% to $444 million and $498 million, respectively.

Adjusted operating profit was $1.90 billion, increasing 12% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 47.3%, rising 60 basis points from the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of SPGI

S&P Global exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.75 billion compared with $1.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The long-term debt was $12.37 billion compared with $11.39 billion in the year-ago quarter.

SPGI generated $1.75 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $46 million. The free cash flow was $1.6 billion.

The company returned $6.2 billion to shareholders in 2025, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $5.0 billion in share repurchases.

S&P Global’s 2026 Outlook

For 2026, SPGI expects adjusted EPS to range between $19.40 and $19.65. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $17.85. The revenue growth guidance has been hiked to 6-8%. The company’s capital expenditure guidance is $215-$225 million.

SPGI expects the full-year tax rate to be in the band of 22-23%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, S&P Global has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise S&P Global has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

S&P Global belongs to the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry. Another stock from the same industry, Nasdaq (NDAQ), has gained 6.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Nasdaq reported revenues of $1.39 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +13.4%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares with $0.76 a year ago.

Nasdaq is expected to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2%.

Nasdaq has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

