S&P Global Shares Slide 10% After Mobility Unit Rebrand Ahead Of Spin-Off

February 03, 2026 — 12:41 pm EST

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) shares fell 10.28%, trading at $473.44, down $54.22, after the company announced a new brand identity for its Mobility division as "Mobility Global" in advance of its planned separation into an independent public company.

The rebranding reflects the business's position as a leading provider of automotive intelligence and signals progress toward the previously announced plan to spin off the Mobility unit into a standalone firm focused on automotive data, insights and technology.

The move underscores broader strategic changes as S&P Global works to unlock value by streamlining operations and giving Mobility greater autonomy as it transitions toward becoming a public standalone company.

On the day of the announcement, SPGI opened near $520, dropped to an intraday low around $470, and saw a high near $525, compared with a prior close near $527.66. Trading volume was indicating strong investor activity around the strategic repositioning of one of S&P Global's key business lines.

S&P Global has been preparing for the separation of its Mobility segment to sharpen focus on its core analytics and indexing businesses, with plans for independent operation still contingent on customary regulatory and board approvals.

