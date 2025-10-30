S&P Global Q3 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates, Increase Y/Y

S&P Global Inc. SPGI has reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.73 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and gained 21.6% year over year. Revenues of $3.9 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.4% and grew 8.8% year over year.

The SPGI stock has declined 5.2% in the past six months compared with the 5% decline of its industry and 25.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

S&P Global’s Quarterly Details

Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.2 billion, which increased 6% from the year-ago reported figure and met our estimate. Ratings revenues in the third quarter of 2025 grew 12% to $1.2 billion and surpassed our projection of $1.1 billion.

Revenues from Commodity Insights were $556 million, rising 6% from the year-ago quarter and missing our estimate of $555.4 million.

Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segments saw year-over-year increases of 8% and 11% to $445 million and $462 million, respectively. Mobility revenues missed our projection of $447.4 million, while Indices beat our estimation of $435.1 million.

Adjusted operating profit was $2 billion, increasing 16% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 52%, rising 330 basis points from the year-ago reported figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of SPGI

S&P Global exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.7 billion compared with $1.8 billion in the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $11.4 billion, flat with the second quarter of 2025.

SPGI generated $1.5 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $46 million. The free cash flow was $1.4 billion. The company returned $291 million in the form of dividends.

S&P Global’s 2025 Outlook

SPGI has raised its adjusted EPS guidance to $17.60-$17.85 from the preceding quarter’s view of $17.00-$17.25. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS of $17.29. The revenue growth guidance has been hiked to 7-8% from the 5-7% provided in the preceding quarter. The company’s capital expenditure guidance is $180-$190 million.

S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Verisk VRSK posted impressive third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.72 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and increasing 3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $768.3 million missed the consensus estimate marginally but increased 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 61 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.10 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 5.8% and increased by the same margin year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 3.1% and increased 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.