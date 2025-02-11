S&P Global Issues 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) announced its 2025 guidance, which calls for revenue growth of 5.0% - 7.0%, GAAP EPS in the range of $14.20 - $14.45, and adjusted EPS in the range of $17.00 - $17.25. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $16.92. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2025, the company maintains its target of returning 85% or more of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The Board has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.96. Also, the Board has authorized the repurchase of shares totaling up to $4.3 billion. The company expects to launch an initial $650 million Accelerated Share Repurchase in the coming weeks.

The company reported that its fourth quarter GAAP net income increased 52% to $880 million and GAAP earnings per share increased 56% to $2.85 driven primarily by strong Ratings growth. Adjusted net income increased 18% to $1.16 billion and adjusted earnings per share increased 20% to $3.77. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share. Reported revenue was $3.59 billion, an increase of 14% from a year ago. Revenue from subscription products increased 6%.

Shares of S&P Global are up 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

