S&P Global Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.39 billion, or $4.69 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $3.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.47 billion or $4.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $4.17 billion from $3.77 billion last year.

S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.69 vs. $3.54 last year. -Revenue: $4.17 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 19.40 To $ 19.65 Full year revenue guidance: 6.3 % To 8.3 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.