S&P Global Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, before market open.

SPGI has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 6.2%.

S&P Global’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.9 billion, indicating 8.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus mark for market intelligence segment revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion. It marks a 7% year-over-year rise. Revenue transformation that lowered silos and simplified the sales model is expected to have aided this segment. Other factors include new features in iLEVEL, such as AI-powered search and Document Intelligence 2.0.

For ratings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $1.2 billion, suggesting 12% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. This segment’s growth is anticipated to have been fueled by strength in high-yield and structured finance. The advantage of spreads taken by high-yield issuers facilitated by favorable market conditions for refinancing activity is likely to have aided this segment as well.

The consensus estimate for commodity insights revenues is set at $573 million. The metric is expected to gain 5.1% year over year. High demand for data and price assessment, and customer pivot to enterprise contract relationships are the anticipated factors that have facilitated this segment’s growth.

For mobility revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $445 million, indicating an 8.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Growth in the segment is likely to have been attributed to strength in CARAX and automotiveMastermind.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the indices segment is pegged at $477 million. Revenues are anticipated to improve 9.4% year over year. High AUM and net inflows generating robust asset-linked fees are expected to have benefited this segment’s revenues.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pinned at $4.32, suggesting a 14.6% rise on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Predicts About SPGI

Our model predicts an earnings beat for SPGI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

TransUnion TRU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $1.1 billion, indicating a 9.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.03 per share, suggesting a 6.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. TRU surpassed the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 5.8%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. TRU is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12.

Bausch Health BHC: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $2.7 billion, suggesting growth of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is set at $1.21 per share, hinting at a 5.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. BHC beat the consensus estimate for earnings in two of the four quarters and missed twice, with an average negative surprise of 6.3%.

BHC has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18.

