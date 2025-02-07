S&P Global Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11, before market open.

SPGI has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 6.3%.

S&P Global’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.5 billion, indicating 10.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Growth across all segments is likely to have aided the top line.

Our estimate for Market Intelligence revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $1.2 billion, suggesting a 4.8% year-over-year rise. Robust demand for core products in desktop and alternative data from market data valuations and analytics product suites are likely to have benefited the segment’s revenues.

We believe high primary loan restructuring and amendment activity levels and software renewals have contributed to the rise. The segment is anticipated to have been fueled by a solid subscription performance for Ratings Express across North America, coupled with new use cases from content externalization and digitization.

The estimate for Ratings’ revenues is pegged at $890.5 million, implying 6.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate strong activity in investment-grade and high-yield bonds to have driven revenues.

We expect Commodity Insights' revenues to be $525.5 million, suggesting 5.7% growth on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in this segment are expected to have benefited from strength in crude and refined product offerings, higher trading volumes across key sectors in global trading services, and robust demand for subscription-based software and analytics products.

Our estimate for Mobility revenues hints at 8.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual to $409.6 million. Strong subscription growth across CARFAX offerings, robust underwriting volumes and increased market penetration are expected to have facilitated revenue growth in this segment.

We project Indices revenues of 396.2 million, indicating a 10% year-over-year rise. The increase in this segment’s revenues is anticipated to have been supported by growth in asset-linked fees driven by market appreciation and inflows.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $3.41, suggesting a 9% rise on a year-over-year basis. Strong top-line growth is expected to have benefited the bottom line.

We expect an adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion for the quarter, rising marginally from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 50.5%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 53.3%.

What Our Model Predicts About SPGI

Our model predicts a likely earnings beat for SPGI this time around.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

