S&P Global, CME To Sell OSTTRA To KKR - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - S&P Global and CME Group announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell OSTTRA, a provider of post-trade solutions for the global OTC market, to investment funds managed by KKR. The terms of the deal for OSTTRA equaled total enterprise value at $3.1 billion, which will be divided evenly between S&P Global and CME Group.

KKR is making investment in OSTTRA primarily through its North American private equity strategy. Following the close of the transaction, KKR will support OSTTRA in creating a broad-based equity ownership program to provide all of the company's nearly 1,500 employees the opportunity to participate in the benefits of ownership.

