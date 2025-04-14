Markets
CME

S&P Global, CME To Sell OSTTRA To KKR - Quick Facts

April 14, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Global and CME Group announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell OSTTRA, a provider of post-trade solutions for the global OTC market, to investment funds managed by KKR. The terms of the deal for OSTTRA equaled total enterprise value at $3.1 billion, which will be divided evenly between S&P Global and CME Group.

KKR is making investment in OSTTRA primarily through its North American private equity strategy. Following the close of the transaction, KKR will support OSTTRA in creating a broad-based equity ownership program to provide all of the company's nearly 1,500 employees the opportunity to participate in the benefits of ownership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CME
KKR
SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.