S&P Global And Barclays Forge Multi-Year Data And Analytics Partnership

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Wednesday announced that it has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Barclays, granting the bank full access to S&P's Capital IQ Pro platform, along with its research, data, and analytics across equities, fixed income, credit, and derivatives.

In return, Barclays will feed its own pricing and valuation data into S&P Global's cross-asset services, boosting coverage and accuracy for bonds, loans, credit instruments, and derivatives.

