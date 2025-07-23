Markets
S&P Global And Barclays Forge Multi-Year Data And Analytics Partnership

July 23, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Wednesday announced that it has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Barclays, granting the bank full access to S&P's Capital IQ Pro platform, along with its research, data, and analytics across equities, fixed income, credit, and derivatives.

In return, Barclays will feed its own pricing and valuation data into S&P Global's cross-asset services, boosting coverage and accuracy for bonds, loans, credit instruments, and derivatives.

SPGI is currently trading at $519.45, up $1.64 or 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

