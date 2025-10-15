Markets
S&P Global To Acquire With Intelligence

October 15, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), a provider of financial intelligence solutions, on Wednesday announced an agreement with a group led by a private markets data and analytics firm, Motive Partners LLC, to acquire With Intelligence Ltd. for $1.8 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026.

The move is forecast to be slightly dilutive to GAAP EPS and accretive to adjusted EPS in 2027.

The acquisition will broaden the company's private markets coverage and capabilities by pairing With Intelligence's data and benchmarks with its analytics tools to better serve investors, advisors, and intermediaries.

In the pre-market trading, S&P Global is 0.69% higher at $490 on the New York Stock Exchange.

