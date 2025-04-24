Markets
SPGI

S&P Global To Acquire Automatic Identification System Data Services Business Of ORBCOMM

April 24, 2025 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) announced an agreement to acquire the Automatic Identification System data services business of ORBCOMM Inc. The AIS business is a provider of satellite data services used to track and monitor vessels, enhancing maritime visibility and delivering critical insights that support business intelligence and decision-making for government and commercial clients worldwide. ORBCOMM's AIS data services will be integrated within the S&P Global Market Intelligence division of S&P Global. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

S&P Global also announced it has entered into an agreement to take a strategic equity position in ORBCOMM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.