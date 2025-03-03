News & Insights

Markets
SPX

S&P 500 Suffers Worst Day of 2025 as Tariff Deadline Nears

March 03, 2025 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Stocks extended their midday losses, turning dramatically lower before the close as investors eyed President Donald's Trump's 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which go into effect tomorrow. Concerns about a trade war fueled today's selloff, which deepened amid crushed hopes of a last-minute deal between the countries. 

Today's dismal price action marks a sour start to March, following weekly and monthly losses for all three major benchmarks to close out February. The Dow finished the day down 649 points, the S&P 500 marked its worst daily percentage drop since Dec. 18, and the Nasdaq saw a triple-digit loss of its own.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Will earnings provide Target stock with momentum?
  • Options bulls are still buying up Tesla stock. 
  • Plus, latest EV delivery numbers; 2 notable stock upgrades today; and 3 chip stocks to watch. 

indexesmar3nysemar3

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. President Trump announced Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) will invest $100 billion in chip-making facilities in the U.S. (The Wall Street Journal)
  2. Countering the U.S., Egypt drew up its own proposal for Gaza, including interim control by Arab, Muslim, and Western states, and no role for Hamas. (MarketWatch)
  3. China EV stocks report strong February deliveries
  4. SNDK and MOSboth earned analyst bull notes today. 
  5. Nvidia and Broadcom run manufacturing tests with Intel. 

earningsmar3

uvolmar3

Bullion Rebounds Amid Selloff

Oil futures slid today following monthly and weekly losses, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) said it would boost output starting in April. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.39, or 2%, to settle at $68.37 a barrel. 

Gold prices rebounded today as investors rushed to the safe-haven asset. U.S. gold futures settled 1.9% higher at $2,902.30. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.