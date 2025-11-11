Is the S&P 500 Poised for a New High? ETFs to Consider

Like the previous months, the S&P 500 had a volatile start in November. The broad market index is down about 0.31% so far this month, but reversed course over the past five days, gaining roughly 1.7%.

With the potential resolution of the U.S. government shutdown, sustained optimism around AI-driven growth and rising expectations of a Fed rate cut, maintaining a positive outlook for the U.S. economy may not be unreasonable.

According to UBS forecasts, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, the S&P 500 is expected to reach 7,500 by the end of next year, supported by strong corporate earnings and continued strength in the resilient tech sector, further reinforcing confidence in the ongoing AI-driven momentum.

Digging Deeper into the Forecast

As per the global economics and markets outlook of UBS, as quoted in the abovementioned article, the bank expects S&P 500 earnings to rise 14.4% year over year in the next year, with roughly half of the growth fueled by the technology sector, highlighting that the “Magnificent Seven” will remain key contributors to overall profit gains.

Additionally, UBS points to heavy investment in technology and data infrastructure as a key driver of U.S. growth, a view shared across Wall Street. Many economists believe the AI spending boom has helped the economy avoid recession despite higher interest rates and ongoing trade tensions.

Many economists and analysts have raised concerns about potential overvaluation and the possibility of a market correction. However, UBS anticipates that the next phase of the market rally will be fueled by corporate profit and productivity growth rather than expanding valuations, arguing that current valuations are justified as long as AI-driven earnings continue to rise.

Equity Inflows Hit Multi-Week High

According to LSEG Lipper data, as quoted on Reuters, U.S. equity funds enjoyed strong inflows in the week ending Nov. 5, as optimism around AI-driven corporate deals and dip-buying during the market correction lifted investor sentiment.

Investors poured a net $12.6 billion into U.S. equity funds, the biggest weekly inflow since Oct. 1, while the technology sector witnessed an inflow of $2.38 billion, its highest inflow in five weeks.

ETFs to Explore

Below, we have highlighted funds tracking the S&P 500 for investors to increase exposure to and capitalize on the optimistic outlook for U.S. markets.

With UBS raising its forecast for the S&P 500 to 7,500 by the end of next year, funds tracking the broad market index could offer attractive opportunities. Such investments also provide investors with essential diversification and help reduce concentration risk in specific sectors.

However, the path ahead may not be smooth, and volatility can be expected in the short term. Still, the index is likely to follow an upward trend. Investors are advised to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid reacting to short-term swings.

Investors can consider Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV.

VOO, SPY and IVV are among the largest funds in the United States, with VOO having the biggest asset base of $788.23 billion, followed by IVV and SPY, with an asset base of $708.21 billion and $692.75 billion, respectively.

Regarding annual fees, VOO and IVV are the cheapest options, charging 0.03% each, which makes them more suitable for long-term investing.

With a one-month average trading volume of about 80.11 million shares, SPY is the most liquid option, offering investors easier entry and exit while minimizing the risk of significant price fluctuations, ideal for active trading strategies. However, implementing an active strategy in the current landscape may not be the most effective approach.

Equal-Weighted ETFs

Investors seeking broad market exposure with a comparatively lower risk profile may consider equal-weighted funds. These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, reducing concentration risk.

This makes them a relevant choice for investors seeking diversified exposure across sectors. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has gained 7.57% year to date and 0.33% month to date, outpacing the broader S&P 500 index month to date.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP, ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL and Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL are some good options.

With a one-month average trading volume of 16.32 million shares, RSP is the most liquid option. RSP has also gathered an asset base of $72.42 billion, the largest among the other options. Regarding annual fees, RSP is the cheapest option, charging 0.20%.

Investors seeking a higher-risk, more concentrated bet on the tech sector may consider increasing exposure to the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF RSPT. The fund offers balanced exposure across the technology sector, providing both concentration in tech and a degree of diversification through its equal-weight approach. A moderate allocation to RSPT, alongside broader market funds, may offer a safer and more balanced way to enhance returns.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL): ETF Research Reports

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.