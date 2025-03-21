News & Insights

Markets
SPX

S&P 500, Nasdaq Score First Weekly Wins in 5

March 21, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

This "quadruple witching" Friday brought modest daily gains for the three major indexes. Trade war fears loom ahead of the April 2 tariff deadline, as does uncertainty after a few volatile days. For the week, the Dow scored its first win in three, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq barely made it into the black to snap four-week losing streaks. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Behind FedEx stock's 52-week lows. 
  • Why we recommended a Citigroup stock call
  • Plus, a quick rundown of the week; NKE hit with bear notes; and CLF slips after layoffs. 

indexesmar21

nysemar21

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. President Trump awarded Boeing (BA) the contract to build the U.S. Air Force's new fighter jets over Lockheed Martin (LMT). (Reuters)
  2. Hudson's Bay, Canada's oldest retailer, will begin liquidating most of its stores next week. (Bloomberg)
  3. In case you missed it: This week's market movers
  4. Nike anticipates sales decline, analysts respond. 
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs temporarily closed two facilities. 

earningsmar21

uvolmar21

Oil, Gold Post Weekly Gains

Oil prices rose as traders assessed supply and demand prospects, as well as economic concerns. April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 21 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $68.28 a barrel, adding 2.1% for the week. 

Gold prices slipped today amid a bout of profit-taking. Gold futures fell 0.7% to $3,021.80 on the day, but rose 0.7% for the week.  

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.