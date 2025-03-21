S&P 500, Nasdaq Score First Weekly Wins in 5

This "quadruple witching" Friday brought modest daily gains for the three major indexes. Trade war fears loom ahead of the April 2 tariff deadline, as does uncertainty after a few volatile days. For the week, the Dow scored its first win in three, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq barely made it into the black to snap four-week losing streaks.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Behind FedEx stock's 52-week lows.
- Why we recommended a Citigroup stock call.
- Plus, a quick rundown of the week; NKE hit with bear notes; and CLF slips after layoffs.
5 Things to Know Today
- President Trump awarded Boeing (BA) the contract to build the U.S. Air Force's new fighter jets over Lockheed Martin (LMT). (Reuters)
- Hudson's Bay, Canada's oldest retailer, will begin liquidating most of its stores next week. (Bloomberg)
- In case you missed it: This week's market movers.
- Nike anticipates sales decline, analysts respond.
- Cleveland-Cliffs temporarily closed two facilities.
Oil, Gold Post Weekly Gains
Oil prices rose as traders assessed supply and demand prospects, as well as economic concerns. April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 21 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $68.28 a barrel, adding 2.1% for the week.
Gold prices slipped today amid a bout of profit-taking. Gold futures fell 0.7% to $3,021.80 on the day, but rose 0.7% for the week.
