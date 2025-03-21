S&P 500, Nasdaq Score First Weekly Wins in 5

This "quadruple witching" Friday brought modest daily gains for the three major indexes. Trade war fears loom ahead of the April 2 tariff deadline, as does uncertainty after a few volatile days. For the week, the Dow scored its first win in three, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq barely made it into the black to snap four-week losing streaks.

Oil, Gold Post Weekly Gains

Oil prices rose as traders assessed supply and demand prospects, as well as economic concerns. April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 21 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $68.28 a barrel, adding 2.1% for the week.

Gold prices slipped today amid a bout of profit-taking. Gold futures fell 0.7% to $3,021.80 on the day, but rose 0.7% for the week.

