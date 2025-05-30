Markets
SPX

S&P 500, Nasdaq Score Best Month Since 2023

May 30, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

Wall Street wrapped up May on an uneven note, as icy U.S.-China trade relations canceled out upbeat inflation data. While the Dow pared midday losses to finish higher, the S&P 500 closed flat, and the Nasdaq finished modestly lower. Nevertheless, all three major indexes secured sizable weekly and monthly wins. It was the blue chip index's best month since January, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's best monthly performance since late 2023. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Aerospace stock could burn options bears.
  • Palantir stock back on a quest for record highs.
  • Plus, two retailers in focus after earnings; and a red-hot cybersecurity stock. 

Closing Index Summary May 302025

NYSE and Nasdaq May 302025

5 Things to Know Today

  1. FEMA is treading water as hurricane season looms. (CNBC)
  2. Keep an eye on the South Korean presidential election next week. (Reuters)
  3. Call traders, analysts cheer Costco earnings.
  4. Tariff fears crush Gap stock.
  5. A short squeeze could keep Zscaler stock climbing.

earningsmay30

Unusual Options Activity May 302025

Gold Logs First Monthly Loss in Five

Oil prices ended a rough week lower, with all eyes on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries & allies (OPEC+) meeting tomorrow, where an output decision will be made. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gave back 21 cents, 0.3%, to settle at $60.73 per barrel. For the week, black gold shed 1%. 

Gold prices were lower today as well, with June-dated gold futures shedding 0.9% to finish at $3,315.40 per ounce. For the week, the safe-haven asset lost 1.9%. For the month, gold lost 0.5%, snapping a four-month winning streak.

1x1

