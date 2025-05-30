S&P 500, Nasdaq Score Best Month Since 2023

Wall Street wrapped up May on an uneven note, as icy U.S.-China trade relations canceled out upbeat inflation data. While the Dow pared midday losses to finish higher, the S&P 500 closed flat, and the Nasdaq finished modestly lower. Nevertheless, all three major indexes secured sizable weekly and monthly wins. It was the blue chip index's best month since January, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's best monthly performance since late 2023.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Aerospace stock could burn options bears.

could burn options bears. Palantir stock back on a quest for record highs.

back on a quest for record highs. Plus, two retailers in focus after earnings; and a red-hot cybersecurity stock.

5 Things to Know Today

FEMA is treading water as hurricane season looms. (CNBC) Keep an eye on the South Korean presidential election next week. (Reuters) Call traders, analysts cheer Costco earnings. Tariff fears crush Gap stock. A short squeeze could keep Zscaler stock climbing.

Gold Logs First Monthly Loss in Five

Oil prices ended a rough week lower, with all eyes on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries & allies (OPEC+) meeting tomorrow, where an output decision will be made. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gave back 21 cents, 0.3%, to settle at $60.73 per barrel. For the week, black gold shed 1%.

Gold prices were lower today as well, with June-dated gold futures shedding 0.9% to finish at $3,315.40 per ounce. For the week, the safe-haven asset lost 1.9%. For the month, gold lost 0.5%, snapping a four-month winning streak.

