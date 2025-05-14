Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq Reclaim Key Trendlines

May 14, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Tech stocks may still be surging, but the Dow sat out today's gains for back-to-back losses. The S&P 500 spent time on both sides of the aisle but ultimately finished higher, reclaiming its year-to-date breakeven level in the process. Thanks to a resurgent semiconductor sector, the Nasdaq toppled 19,000 for a sixth-straight win, the index's best winning streak since August.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury yields are continuing to move higher. The 10-year note rose for a fifth-straight day, hitting its highest levels since mid-February. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • What made AMD stock soar today?
  • Homebuilding stock to watch next week.
  • Plus, nuclear stocks in focus; RIVN downgraded; and a retail stock in the red.

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Mortgage demand is on the mend, per the latest weekly data. (CNBC)
  2. Qatar's gift to President Trump has drawn bipartisan scrutiny. (Wall Street Journal)
  3. Small module reactors--get to know the term.
  4. Electric vehicle stock stopped in its tracks.
  5. Options bears piled on AEO after earnings.

Gold Scrapes Five-Year Low as Investor Optimism Returns

Crude oil prices fell today amid supply concerns. Last week's U.S. crude inventories rose last week, and in response, June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 52 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $63.15 per barrel. 

Gold prices were lower as well, as rising investor optimism continued to dull the demand for safe-haven assets. June-dated gold futures shed 1.9% to finish near $3,186 per ounce, and hit a five-week low earlier in the session..

