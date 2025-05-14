S&P 500, Nasdaq Reclaim Key Trendlines

Tech stocks may still be surging, but the Dow sat out today's gains for back-to-back losses. The S&P 500 spent time on both sides of the aisle but ultimately finished higher, reclaiming its year-to-date breakeven level in the process. Thanks to a resurgent semiconductor sector, the Nasdaq toppled 19,000 for a sixth-straight win, the index's best winning streak since August.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury yields are continuing to move higher. The 10-year note rose for a fifth-straight day, hitting its highest levels since mid-February.

Gold Scrapes Five-Year Low as Investor Optimism Returns

Crude oil prices fell today amid supply concerns. Last week's U.S. crude inventories rose last week, and in response, June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 52 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $63.15 per barrel.

Gold prices were lower as well, as rising investor optimism continued to dull the demand for safe-haven assets. June-dated gold futures shed 1.9% to finish near $3,186 per ounce, and hit a five-week low earlier in the session..

