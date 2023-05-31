S&P 500, Nasdaq Log Third-Straight Monthly Wins

News & Insights

The Dow clocked its eighth loss in 10 sessions today, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped three-day win streaks of their own. Investors spent most of the day trading the debt ceiling hurdle in the House of Representatives, with the floor vote expected to occur around 8:30 p.m. ET later tonight. The Dow finished the month with a 3.5% loss, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged solid wins for May, securing their third straight month in the black.

  1. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker has indicated a preference toward not raising rates at the central bank’s June meeting. (MarketWatch)
  2. The U.S. is pushing more money into nuclear fusion. (Reuters)
Oil Prices Extend Slump

Oil prices took a breather today, further departing from $70 as demand concerns fester. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) July-dated crude dropped $1.37, or 2%, to close at $68.08 per barrel. For the month, oil futures declined 11.3%.

Gold prices rose today, rising in converse with falling treasury yields. August-dated gold added $5, or 0.3%, to close at $1,982.10 an ounce, but still fell 1.8% for the month.

