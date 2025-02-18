S&P 500 Nabs Record Close as Stocks Eke Out Gains

Stocks started the holiday-shortened week with marginal gains, shrugging off choppy price action and rallying into the bell. The S&P 500 nabbed a record close after alternating between gains and losses all session. The Dow eked out a win after trading in the red most of the day, while the Nasdaq settled just above the psychologically-significant 20,000 level. Energy and tech stocks were the notable outperformers today, though the overhang of tariffs and persistent inflation are contributing to the rangebound trading.

Get to know the players in the Intel spinoff rumors.

rumors. Quantum computing could derail the AI hype train .

. Plus, Buffett backs out of banks; SNOW upgraded; and airline stocks in focus.

5 Things to Know Today

Israel and Hamas are getting ready to start indirect talks on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. (Reuters) U.S. homebuilder sentiment hit a five-month low in February. (CNBC) Buffett buzz sends two bank stocks lower. Cloud stock upgraded before earnings. More drama from the airline sector.

Oil, Gold Start Week With Wins

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted a pipeline transporting crude from Kazakhstan through southern Russia. For the session, April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.11, or 1.6%, to settle at $71.85 per barrel.

Gold prices also rose today, amid concerns over what impact President Donald Trump's tariff plans will have on economic growth. The contract for February delivery last seen trading 1.7% higher at $2,950.60 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.