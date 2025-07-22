Markets

S&P 500 Nabs Another Record Close Despite Tech Pullback

July 22, 2025 — 04:34 pm EDT

July 22, 2025 — 04:34 pm EDT

Stocks were a mixed bag again today, as a tech sector pullback dented the broader market. The Dow managed a 179-point win, while Nasdaq settled lower, and the S&P 500 scored another record close, brushing off losses from semiconductor giants Broadcom (AVGO) and Nvidia (NVDA). Between profit taking and a worrisome funding report about OpenAI's latest project, investors are on edge ahead of a slew of Magnificent Seven earnings reports. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • 2 homebuilding stocks made moves today.
  • Why this defense stock dragged the Dow.
  • Plus, lucrative sectors to watch; pre-earnings look at Alphabet stock; and another Dow laggard.

closing indexes july22

nyse nasdaq july22

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Euro zone loan demand is on the move even amid tariff pressures. (Reuters)
  2. Zero-day expiration (ODTE) options volume continues to boom. (MarketWatch)
  3. 3 sectors with short squeeze potential.
  4. Alphabet stock gears up for earnings.
  5. This blue-chip stock is now a downgrade risk.

Earnings July22

UVOL July22

Commodities Cool as Tariff Deadline Looms

Oil prices logged a third-straight loss, as black gold chops lower ahead of the Aug. 1 tariff deadline. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gave back 99 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $66.21 per barrel.

Gold prices also suffered from profit-taking, but the safe-haven asset's losses were kept in check by growing tariff tensions. August-dated gold futures shed 0.3% to settle at $3,396.10.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc.
Stocks mentioned

DJIA

