In early trading on Monday, shares of Catalent topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 24.5%. Year to date, Catalent registers a 55.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tyson Foods, trading down 5.2%. Tyson Foods is lower by about 2.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pool, trading down 4.6%, and Align Technology, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSN, CTLT

