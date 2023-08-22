In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Hasbro topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Hasbro registers a 11.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Sempra, trading down 50.2%. Sempra is lower by about 54.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Copart, trading down 49.7%, and Moderna, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SRE, HAS

