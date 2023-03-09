In early trading on Thursday, shares of General Electric topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, General Electric registers a 42.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SVB Financial Group, trading down 34.1%. SVB Financial Group is lower by about 23.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are First Republic Bank, trading down 10.4%, and Valero Energy, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SIVB, GE

