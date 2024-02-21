In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Garmin topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, Garmin registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Palo Alto Networks, trading down 25.7%. Palo Alto Networks is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Keysight Technologies, trading down 9.9%, and EQT, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PANW, GRMN

