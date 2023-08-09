And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading down 2.8%. NVIDIA Corp is showing a gain of 197.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down 2.3%, and Akamai Technologies (AKAM), trading up 9.9% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NVDA, AXON
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.