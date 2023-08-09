In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Axon Enterprise (AXON) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.1%. Year to date, Axon Enterprise registers a 24.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading down 2.8%. NVIDIA Corp is showing a gain of 197.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down 2.3%, and Akamai Technologies (AKAM), trading up 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NVDA, AXON

