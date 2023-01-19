In early trading on Thursday, shares of Comerica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Comerica registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Northern Trust, trading down 8.1%. Northern Trust is showing a gain of 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Capital One Financial, trading down 6.2%, and Truist Financial, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NTRS, CMA

