S&P 500 Movers: IFF, LLY

August 08, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.3%. Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 44.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), trading down 18.0%. International Flavors & Fragrances is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sealed Air Corp (SEE), trading down 6.2%, and Organon & Co (OGN), trading up 7.1% on the day.

