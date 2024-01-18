In early trading on Thursday, shares of Fastenal topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Fastenal registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Humana, trading down 12.0%. Humana is lower by about 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discover Financial Services, trading down 7.9%, and W.W. Grainger, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HUM, FAST

