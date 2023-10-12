In early trading on Thursday, shares of Fastenal topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Fastenal registers a 24.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hormel Foods, trading down 6.8%. Hormel Foods is lower by about 25.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lamb Weston Holdings, trading down 5.0%, and Dominos Pizza, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HRL, FAST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.