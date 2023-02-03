In early trading on Friday, shares of Clorox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Clorox registers a 6.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Gen Digital, trading down 8.4%. Gen Digital is showing a gain of 0.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ford Motor, trading down 7.4%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GEN, CLX

