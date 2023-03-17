In early trading on Friday, shares of FedEx topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, FedEx registers a 27.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank, trading down 16.2%. First Republic Bank is lower by about 76.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comerica, trading down 8.3%, and Newmont, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, FDX

