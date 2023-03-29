In early trading on Wednesday, shares of First Republic Bank topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, First Republic Bank has lost about 88.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bath & Body Works, trading down 2.3%. Bath & Body Works is lower by about 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 1.2%, and Micron Technology, trading up 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BBWI, FRC

