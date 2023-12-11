In early trading on Monday, shares of The Cigna Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.5%. Year to date, The Cigna Group has lost about 11.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 3.9%. Albemarle is lower by about 43.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 2.6%, and Broadcom, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALB, CI

