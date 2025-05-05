And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Zimmer Biomet Holdings, trading down 10.9%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is lower by about 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are ON Semiconductor, trading down 7.9%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 1.7% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ZBH, DECK
