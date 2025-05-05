In early trading on Monday, shares of Deckers Outdoor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Deckers Outdoor has lost about 41.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Zimmer Biomet Holdings, trading down 10.9%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is lower by about 13.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ON Semiconductor, trading down 7.9%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ZBH, DECK

